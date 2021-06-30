Naseeruddin Shah admitted to the hospital for Pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah, an Indian actor, has been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Pneumonia.

After doctors discovered a patch in his lungs, the 70-year-old actor has been under medical observation. During this tough time, his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and his children are with them.

“He has been in the hospital for two days,” says a local media outlet.

“He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately,” it continued.

According to the reports, the actor is now in good health.

“His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.”