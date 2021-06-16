National Assembly session suspended again as members create disturbance

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has once again suspended the NA session after an uproar, directing all the members to correct their approach.

According to sources, the session started late today after the action against the members involved in yesterday’s commotion and the conclusion to ban them from arriving in the House.

Whereas even today, the members did not care about the sacredness of the House. When the condition degenerated, Speaker Asad Qaiser crossly suspended the session.

Speaker National Assembly said that he would not run the House until the government and the opposition set significances.

