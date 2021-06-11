Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC decides to accelerate vaccination process in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 08:30 pm
National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided to further speed up the vaccination process in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, it was obvious that the federal government will establish big vaccination centers and establish mobile teams to add speediness in the vaccination at AJK and GB.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said that it is imperious to accelerate vaccination in Azad Kashmir for the elections and in Gilgit Baltistan in view of the tourism season, which will produce positive results in the tourism industry.
asad umer teeted

 

