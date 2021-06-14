NCOC gives Balochistan 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) gave over 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine to the Baluchistan government.

The vaccine doses will be managed accordingly to the people having extremely weak immunity at Civil Hospital Quetta, BMC Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Hospital, and Cenar Hospital.

Baluchistan Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmad Jamali inveterate that the provincial government had received 1000 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the NCOC.

“The Pfizer vaccine would be administered to patients of cancer, dialysis, kidney transplant, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and chronic hepatitis,” Mr. Jamali said.

He directed such patients to acquiesce to the documents required for the Pfizer vaccine along with a doctor’s prescription, a photocopy of laboratory tests, X-ray reports.

“After completing the registration process, these people will be administered the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible,” provincial EPI coordinator Dr. Ishaq Panizai said.