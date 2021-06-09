Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC: Pakistan reaches 10m Covid-19 vaccination milestone

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 11:26 pm
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday

Pakistan reached its milestone 10 millionth anti-Covid vaccine on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

NCOC chief Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, and NCOC Chief Coordinator Lt Gen Hamud Uz Zaman contributed to the event.

Umar said stated in a media briefing, the country had come a long way in its anti-Covid efforts, but there was still a stretched way to go.

“Our target is to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year,” he stressed.

The NCOC chief advised people to vigorously take part in the country’s Covid-19 inoculation drive.

“The quicker the people are vaccinated, the quicker the restrictions will ease,” he added.

The minister said that about 300k people were getting registered for Covid-19 vaccination daily, and about 300k to 350k were getting inoculated against the coronavirus on a daily basis.

“The threat of Covid-19 is still not over,” the minister warned. “There are still about 3,000 people in critical care because of Covid-19. We have to be very careful as there are businesses still being affected by it.”

Whereas the country reported 1,118 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the daily Covid-19 toll to 936,131.

On the contrary, the country’s death toll climbed to 21,453 after 77 more people surrendered to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, 2,244 patients have recovered from the infection in a day, taking the total recoveries to 869,691.

According to the NCOC, the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 44,987, which is decreasing as the vaccination drive is increasing on daily basis.

