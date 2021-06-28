Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 09:20 pm
NCOC

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said it had permitted restaurants to operate at 50% indoor capacity only for vaccinated people.

The NCOC said indoor and outdoor dining had now been allowed till 11:59 pm, while indoor dining would be at 50% occupancy only for vaccinated individuals.

The statement from the forum said the development came during an NCOC session with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

Several decisions were made after the forum had taken a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in the country. The decisions will be implemented from July 1-31, with a review taking place on July 27.

Restaurant and hotel management would institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff, the NCOC said, adding takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

Essential services which include petrol pumps, pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, milk shops, tandoors, and takeaways are allowed to operate 24/7. However, the markets and business activities will continue till 10 pm.

Four hundred people have been allowed to attend outdoor marriages, while indoor marriages have been permitted for only vaccinated individuals, with a cap of 200 people.

Wedding halls association and managements will ensure vaccination of staff, and will also institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests, the NCOC said.

Shrines have also been allowed to reopen at the discretion of federating units and local administrations subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

Broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment would continue and the NCOC will regularly share heat maps with federating units for implementation of lockdowns, the statement said.

A ban has been imposed on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious, miscellaneous events.

Continuation of normal working hours for public and private offices with 100% attendance.

Gyms will reopen for only vaccinated people, while it is mandatory for the facility’s staff members to get vaccinated as well.

The ban on contact sports — karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi, and wrestling — will remain in place.

During a weekly briefing after an NCOC meeting on June 5, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had claimed that the third wave was subsiding as up to 55,000 tests per day were conducted during the week and the average national positivity ratio remained less than 4pc.

“This shows that the government’s lockdown and enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs), along with greater vaccine uptake and administration, has had an impact on the infection rate,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for three days in a row today. During the last 24 hours, 914 cases were reported in the country after 44,496 tests were conducted.

