NCOC to consider reopening cinemas: Fawad Chaudhry

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 01:09 am
Opposition Has Not Even Bothered To Read Budget Documents: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that cinemas will soon open in the country.

Fawad Chaudhary briefs the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet stated that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will consider reopening cinemas by the month’s end, After today’s meeting directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said “Have spoken to the NCOC head and he has promised that cinemas will be reopened by June 30,” but the final decision will be taken by the NCOC.

Chaudhry also stated that the government will also give cable operators the right to obtaining content.

Whereas the have cabinet approved actions of community welfare attachés in seven countries. “On the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, two officers of Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia have been called back,” the publication reported.

