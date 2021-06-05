Tabish Khan, a domestic talent, was given a chance in Pakistan’s Test team this year after a roar of support emerged from the country.

Tabish Khan, The 26-years-old cricketer had 599 wickets in his First-Class account. Before facing Zimbabwe in his debut Test in April of this year. The youngster took a wicket in his debut international over but was unable to take any more in the match.

People expected the right-arm pacer to have a few more chances after his impressive domestic performances. but the national team selectors had other ideas. Tabish was left out of the Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, which was revealed today.

Tabish’s unexpected removal sparked a slew of questions among Pakistan cricket fans on social media.

Earlier on this, Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali appreciated Tabish Khan’s performance during an online press conference and said his selection depends on the selectors. “Credit goes to Tabish who has maintained consistency in his performance at the domestic level,” said the skipper.

It should be mentioned here that on the first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Tabish Khan had bagged 38th five-wicket haul.

However, Fans reacted to Tabish’s exclusion in the following ways.

People are asking why tabish khan dropped again? Let me answer in one word "nepotism". #tabishkhan pic.twitter.com/0JnDvT0YrO — Yahya Sardar (@YahyaSardar4) June 4, 2021

Tabish Khan making a debute after 19 years and Got 598 FC wickets now after one test he is dropped 💔#PAKvWI #ENGvPAK #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/GIsM1QtGnw — Manahil Fatima (@MFatilma) June 4, 2021