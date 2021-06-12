New study reveals, People who have had COVID-19 do not need to be vaccinated

According to Cleveland Clinic researchers, persons who have already had COVID-19 may not benefit from vaccination.

They claimed that persons who had previously been infected had equivalent protection to those who had been properly vaccinated.

Researchers are still learning how natural immunity compares to vaccine immunity.

Some medical professionals advise that patients who have had coronavirus get a single dose of vaccination.

The findings, according to the researchers, imply that natural infection offers immunity similar to vaccination. As a result, persons who have not been exposed to coronavirus can be prioritized for immunization.

More research is needed, say, experts, to understand how long immunity lasts following a COVID-19 infection. Until we get those data, some infectious disease specialists are suggesting that persons who have infected continue to receive one dosage.

however, Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections.

Some observational studies suggest that its supplementation may also aid in the prevention of COVID-19 infection and severe disease.

However, new research that used gene variants to model a randomized clinical trial suggests that higher vitamin D levels do not prevent coronavirus.

The concept that a low-cost, safe, and easily accessible supplement can help protect people from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe disease is attractive.