New Zealand defeats India and wins the World Test Championship (WTC) title

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the opening World Test Championship (WTC) title at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

The weather-disrupted final marked the conclusion of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket’s peak event.

Chasing 139 for victory in a low-scoring match, New Zealand cavorted home in the final session of the standby day, which was started to make up for the lost time in the first five days.

Captain Kane Williamson remained undefeated on 52 and Ross Taylor on 47 as New Zealand became test cricket’s first official world champions.

Their joint attack set up for the victory by bowling out India at 217 and 170 in the game which lost two full days to rain.

Whereas New Zealand lost in the finals of the last two 50-overs World Cups.