New Zealand is expected to tour Pakistan shortly before the T20 World Cup

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 04:17 pm
New Zealand

New Zealand cricket officials are confident that their national team will return to Pakistan after an 18-year absence.

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White says the Black Caps will trip Pakistan before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year if security measures are satisfied.

The New Zealand board was in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistani government entities, according to White.

“All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan,” he said.

Before the T20 World Cup, New Zealand hopes to play a white-ball series against Pakistan. The series will help both teams enhance their T20 talents ahead of the global championship, which begins on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan will host England for a T20 series in October 2021, just before the T20 World Cup.

The New Zealand cricket team also has a hectic schedule ahead of them, with the Black Caps set to tour India, whom they defeated in the final, shortly after the T20 World Cup concludes, before hosting Bangladesh and South Africa for further red-ball matches.

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, and Lockie Ferguson will play in the IPL 2021 second phase in the UAE before the T20 World Cup, according to White.

