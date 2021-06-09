Neymar scored one and provided the other as Brazil beat Paraguay

Brazil’s perfect start to World Cup qualification on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Paraguay, with Neymar securing one goal and creating the other.

With Neymar scored one goal and creating the other, Brazil maintained their perfect start to World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Paraguay.

Substitute Lucas Paqueta clinched the game late into injury time in Asuncion, giving Brazil a six-point advantage at the top of South America’s sole qualifying group.

Brazil got off to a strong start, taking the lead after less than four minutes. Gabriel Jesus, who had been returned to the starting lineup, crossed from the right, Neymar was unmarked at the back post and bobbled the ball past goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Ederson saved a Gustavo Gomez header for Paraguay in the second half, he somehow headed Neymar’s cross wide from four yards out.

Brazil had opportunities to win the game on the counter-attack, but Neymar struck wide and Gomez superbly blocked Richarlison’s strike.

Argentina got off to a fast start, taking advantage of poor home defense to go up 2-0 within eight minutes, thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes.

Colombia’s substitutes, though, turned the game around in the second half.