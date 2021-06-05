Double Click 728 x 90
Nigerian Gov’t ‘indefinitely’ suspend Twitter after President’s post removed

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 09:51 pm
Nigerian Gov’t

The government of Nigeria has said it is indefinitely suspending Twitter’s operations in the country, after the two days when the social media network removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

The Information Minister of Nigeria, Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Lai Mohammed did not elaborate, nor did he provide details about what form the suspension would take.

The company said in a statement, “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning,”

“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

