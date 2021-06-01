No COVID deaths in the UK in past 24 hours

The health secretary stated the competitive vaccination program turned into “virtually working.” But he warned that the outbreak was not over. It is the primary time in over a year that the whole country no longer reported a single loss of life from the virus for a whole day. The UK recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March 7, 2020, according to authorities’ data.

Holidays have triggered fewer cases and deaths to be reported while in comparison to surrounding days. Just one death was reported the day before. Whereas The UK added 3, 165 new cases on Tuesday. Overall, it has 4. 49 million cases. The current government figures stated 127,782 people died within the country since the beginning of the pandemic, the fifth-highest overall in the world.

Though the low death toll is welcoming, there had been a few issues over the ability of the third wave within the UK. The occurrence charge within the country has risen each day considering May 17, according to the authorities’ facts. It has long passed from 21.6 new infections per 100,000 people on May 16 to 30.3 on May 27, the recent day that facts are available. ‘Haven’t crushed this virus simply yet’ Some of these cases had been diagnosed because of the Delta version of concern, which turned into first discovered in India. There had been more than 3,000 new infections per day for the past seven days.

“Despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we haven’t beaten this virus just yet,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Despite few deaths in recent days, the UK has recorded one of the highest death tolls from COVID-19 in the world.

Hancock said the vaccination campaign, which began December 2020, was “clearly working.”

Whereas the UK was one of the first nations to begin a mass vaccination campaign and has administered full immunizations to more than 25 million people, almost half the adult population.

“We will continue to assess and monitor the data daily,” said a UK government spokesman, saying the decision to remove COVID-19 related measures was “based on data, not dates.”

Furthermore, the UK is planning to remove more restrictions on June 21. UK Prime Minister said last week that there was nothing that suggested the end of restrictions would be delayed.