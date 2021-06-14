Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

No exemptions, concessions to seafarers, newspaper employees in salary

Shahnawaz Akhter

14th Jun, 2021. 07:15 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
employees in salary

KARACHI: The federal government has proposed elimination of exemptions and concessions allowed to allowances and benefits on salary income of seafarers and newspaper employees.

Through the Finance Bill, 2021 a number of amendments have been proposed to the Second Schedule of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to withdraw exemptions and concessions.

The bill proposed to withdraw exemption on total income of a salary income of Pakistani seafarer, who is working on Pakistan flag vessel for 183 days or more during a tax year; or working on a foreign flag vessel provided that such income is remitted to Pakistan not later than two months of the relevant tax year through the normal banking channels.

It is also proposed to withdraw exemptions on any special allowance or benefit (not being entertainment or conveyance allowance) or other perquisite within the meaning of section 12 especially granted to meet the expenses wholly and necessarily incurred in the performance of the duties of an office or employment of profit.

The finance bill proposed to withdraw tax incentive to any income of a newspaper employee, representing local travelling allowance paid in accordance with the decision of the Third Wage Board for Newspaper Employees constituted under the Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, 1973, published in Part II of the Gazette of Pakistan, Extraordinary, dated June 28, 1980.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour
1 min ago
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on...
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others
26 mins ago
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of...
shahmehmood qureshi with russian
32 mins ago
FM Qureshi and Lavrov stresses the prominence of stronger Pak-Russia relations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic discussion with Russian equivalent...
Whale vomit
38 mins ago
Whale Vomit sold for a jaw-dropping 1.5 million dollars

Yemeni fishermen found and sold a 280-pound (127 kilograms) chunk of whale...
zero-rated sales tax
39 mins ago
Exporters hail budget, seek restoration of zero-rating regime

KARACHI: The value-added textile exporters on Monday demanded the government to restore...
State Bank of Pakistan
54 mins ago
SBP issues directives to strengthen Islamic banking

KARACHI: The central bank on Monday issued instructions on Shariah Non-Compliance Risk...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour
1 min ago
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on...
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others
26 mins ago
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of...
shahmehmood qureshi with russian
32 mins ago
FM Qureshi and Lavrov stresses the prominence of stronger Pak-Russia relations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic discussion with Russian equivalent...
Whale vomit
38 mins ago
Whale Vomit sold for a jaw-dropping 1.5 million dollars

Yemeni fishermen found and sold a 280-pound (127 kilograms) chunk of whale...