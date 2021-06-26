No need to keep Pakistan in FATF grey list, reiterates Qureshi

A day after the Financial Action Task Force announced to retain Pakistan in the grey list despite meeting 26 out of 27 requirements, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed ‘wonder’ over the decision.

Questioning the decision, he stressed that out of 27 technical items of the FATF action plan Pakistan had already fulfilled 26 requirements whereas substantial progress was being made on the remaining target.

“In my view, under such situation, there is no need to keep Pakistan in the grey list,” he added.

On Friday, FATF announced to maintain the status of Pakistan and kept it in the grey list, despite completion of 26 of the 27 action items assigned to the country.

This is the third extension given to Pakistan by the FATF plenary meeting delegates, representing 205 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units.

Qureshi said it should be determined whether FATF is a technical forum or a political one and whether it is being used for political gains.

“FATF itself admitted that Pakistan had achieved 26 points in the plan of action,” he said adding that the country was committed to fully implement the remaining one agenda.

“Some powers wanted FATF’s sword hanging on our heads,” he said taking a hinted jibe at India.

He further categorically maintained that they had taken all the steps in their interests which included elimination of money laundering and terror financing.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was committed to take steps which were in its interest.