‘No sacred cows take action against anyone disobeying law’: PM Imran Khan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 07:40 pm
PM Imran compares PTI and PML-N performance

PM Imran Khan on Wednesday stated there are “no sacred cows in the country” and the police should not be scared to take action against even him or any other minister.

PM while addressing the inauguration of the Eagle Squad Unit of the Islamabad Police, said rule of law triumphs when everyone is equivalent in the eyes of the law.

“The police’s job is to enforce the law, and a country progresses when the police do their job,” stated the prime minister

PM further clarified that law implementation does not mean to only send a poor man behind bars.

The premier said the police should show sympathy to the people who earn daily incomes and common people and should take severe action against a powerful person when they break the law.

“No country can have peace and prosperity where common citizens are dealt with a heavy hand by the law, while people in power get off easy,” he said.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also said that he would take action against his own daughter if she breaks the law, he warned his people that the nations before them were cursed as they did not take action against the powerful,” stated PM.

The prime minister said he required the formation of the rule of law in the country, as “might is right is the law of the jungle”.

“A human society is defined by the rule of law,” he said.

“We are not progressing, In the past, when a Pakistani president went to the US, his counterpart received him, when he went to the UK, the queen gave him a reception, and we haven’t been able to reach that point again as we have not taken action against the powerful people,” he said.

charges on interbank funds
33 mins ago
Banks allowed to collect service charges on interbank funds transfer

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday allowed banks to...
covid in indiaa
41 mins ago
Alarming situation in India over COVID-19 risks with reopening of public places

India is barely over a distressing second wave of coronavirus infections, At...
uae govt
1 hour ago
UAE offers ample opportunities for Pakistani businesses: UAE minister

KARACHI: The UAE government is providing all facilities and support to Pakistani...
K-Electric partners with easypaisa
1 hour ago
K-Electric partners with easypaisa for hassle-free bill payment solution

KARACHI: K-Electric and easypaisa have partnered to extend a convenient and hassle-free...
massive rise in petrol
1 hour ago
Analysts foresee massive rise in petrol, diesel prices next year

KARACHI: Analysts foresee a hefty price escalation of Rs20/litre to Rs25/litre in...
'Unparliamentary' Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan
3 hours ago
'Unparliamentary' Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the...
