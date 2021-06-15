Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 launched in Pakistan with blazing fast 5G

The all-new Nokia X-series, featuring Nokia X20 and Nokia X10, just launched in Pakistan with speedy 5G and a promise of three years of software upgrades.

Nokia X10

Nokia X10 features a standard Nokia build — donut-style camera housing and thick bezel with Nokia’s branding stamped on it.

The new smartphone has a 6.67” IPS LCD with a Full HD resolution but a high touch sampling refresh rate is not to be found here.

The X10 is toughened with Gorilla Glass 3. The on-screen camera is 8MP.

The frame is plastic and contains a side-facing thumbprint reader, a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can pick from Forest and Snow colors. On the back of the phone, you’d find a quad-camera co-engineered with ZEISS — a 48MP wide lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.

The Nokia X10 packs a Snapdragon 480 chipset combined with 128GB/64GB of storage, 6/4GB of memory, and powered by pure Android11 with a 4470 mAh battery that is capable of fast charging at 18W.

Nokia X20

Nokia X20 has the same body, chip, battery, and display as the X10, except it’s available in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colors. Its screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 5, but it shares the dimensions and specifications of the X10.

The camera setup is where you’d find the difference. X20 has a 64MP sensor instead of 48MP. The 5MP ultrawide and the 2MP macro sensor are the same as on X10.

The chipset and battery are brought over from X10. However, X20 pairs them with 128GB of storage and 6GB/8GB of memory.