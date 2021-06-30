Double Click 728 x 90
Not Only Man Of The Match But Every Player Of The Team Is Important, Wahab Riaz

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 10:40 pm
Cricketer Wahab Riaz said that not only the man of the match but every player of the cricket team is important.

According to the details, cricketer Wahab while talking to the media said that if Mickey Arthur doesn’t consider me as a match-winner then why did he took me on tour.

He said that young players are easy to talk to but it would be difficult to handle a senior player.

Shoaib Malik is the best middle-order batsman. I have not talked to Hassan Ali and Younis Khan yet.

He said, “I believe in my hard work. I hope the hard work will pay off. If I am lucky, no player can take my right. I am disappointed not to be named in the England tour.”

He added that while continuing his best efforts, there will be an opportunity. It is very difficult to beat England in England. He hoped that the national team would perform well.

He concluded that only selectors can explain the selection process better. As a player, I am very disappointed.

 

