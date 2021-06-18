On This Day: Pakistan Beat India in High Voltage Clash to Win Champions Trophy

On this day in 2017, Pakistan thrashed India in the high voltage clash at The Oval to win their first Champions Trophy with style.

The final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy was played on 18 June 2017 between Pakistan and India at The Oval in London.

Pakistan won by 180 runs, which was the largest margin of victory in the final of an ICC ODI tournament.

The Pakistani opening pair, Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman put on 128 runs before Ali was run out for 59 runs off the last ball of the 22nd over.

Fakhar Zaman undoubtedly came out of this tournament having made a real name for himself in his first four international innings. Knocks of 31, 50, 57, and 114 in the final have provided the top order with stability.

He made 114 runs from 106 balls, which included twelve fours and three sixes.

After his dismissal, the other Pakistani batsmen kept the score ticking over.

Mohammad Hafeez plundered 57 not out from 37 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Pakistan eventually finished on 338/4.

Fall of wickets: 1-128 (Azhar Ali, 22.6 ov), 2-200 (Fakhar Zaman, 33.1 ov), 3-247 (Shoaib Malik, 39.4 ov), 4-267 (Babar Azam, 42.3 ov).

Pakistani Squad for ICC Champions Trophy:

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Ahmed Shehzad

Azhar Ali

Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Sohail

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Hafeez

Rumman Raees

Shadab Khan

Shoaib Malik

Umar Akmal

Wahab Riaz

