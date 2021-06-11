Opposition leaders decides to give govt ‘tough time’, insists on not letting budget pass

Opposition leaders, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stated that the Opposition would join hands to work together and give a hard time to the current government, declaring to not let the budget navigate through in the National Assembly.

Bilawal alongside Shahbaz, speaking to the media after the parliament’s budget session, said that “the people who might have been listening to Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin as he revealed the government’s proposals, must have been thinking that this is some other country’s budget”.

Bilawal said that this is not the budget that Pakistan needs at the moment, with its “historic inflation, unemployment, and poverty”.

“The prime minister and finance minister’s claims of economic growth are baseless amid such a situation.”

The PPP chairman heavily criticized the budget and stated that finance ministers’ claims were similar to “rubbing salt in the wounds of the Pakistanis who are suffering due to the government’s policies”.

“All differences among the Opposition leaders and their parties aside, we will collectively respond to this selected and incompetent government’s budget, I reiterate my promise that all of PPP’s MNAs will entrust their votes to Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to use against this government’s budget,” he said.

“When poor people are dying of hunger, unemployment and inflation are skyrocketing, how they can claim that the country is witnessing economic growth?” the Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif asked.

Answering a question, Shahbaz said that the Opposition parties would plan a joint strategy for the no-confidence motion that was moved against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.