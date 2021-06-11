Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Opposition leaders decides to give govt ‘tough time’, insists on not letting budget pass

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 08:54 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
bilawal-shahbaz togather

Opposition leaders, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stated that the Opposition would join hands to work together and give a hard time to the current government, declaring to not let the budget navigate through in the National Assembly.

Bilawal alongside Shahbaz, speaking to the media after the parliament’s budget session, said that “the people who might have been listening to Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin as he revealed the government’s proposals, must have been thinking that this is some other country’s budget”.

Bilawal said that this is not the budget that Pakistan needs at the moment, with its “historic inflation, unemployment, and poverty”.

“The prime minister and finance minister’s claims of economic growth are baseless amid such a situation.”

The PPP chairman heavily criticized the budget and stated that finance ministers’ claims were similar to “rubbing salt in the wounds of the Pakistanis who are suffering due to the government’s policies”.

“All differences among the Opposition leaders and their parties aside, we will collectively respond to this selected and incompetent government’s budget, I reiterate my promise that all of PPP’s MNAs will entrust their votes to Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to use against this government’s budget,” he said.

“When poor people are dying of hunger, unemployment and inflation are skyrocketing, how they can claim that the country is witnessing economic growth?” the Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif asked.

Answering a question, Shahbaz said that the Opposition parties would plan a joint strategy for the no-confidence motion that was moved against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Budget 2021
8 mins ago
Budget 2021/22: Reduction in capital gains tax to attract foreign investment

KARACHI: The Federal Budget FY22 has proposed reduction in the capital gains...
Budget 2021
32 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes tax on non-filer power consumers

KARACHI: The government has announced imposition of tax on the domestic electricity...
Bizarre websites
38 mins ago
Bizarre websites | See nine most bizarre websites on the internet

You’d be wrong if you think you have seen all the weirdness...
Queen Elizabeth
42 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is preparing to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry and Meghan

A royal expert recently revealed their thoughts on the royal clash and...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
50 mins ago
NCOC decides to accelerate vaccination process in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided to further speed...
Anil Kapoor
1 hour ago
Anil Kapoor Reminiscences his favourite moments with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor reminisced about his best memories with Hollywood legends...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget 2021
8 mins ago
Budget 2021/22: Reduction in capital gains tax to attract foreign investment

KARACHI: The Federal Budget FY22 has proposed reduction in the capital gains...
PSL 2021 Live score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates
25 mins ago
PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates

PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators...
Budget 2021
32 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes tax on non-filer power consumers

KARACHI: The government has announced imposition of tax on the domestic electricity...
Bizarre websites
38 mins ago
Bizarre websites | See nine most bizarre websites on the internet

You’d be wrong if you think you have seen all the weirdness...