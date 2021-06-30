Our Goal Is To Qualify For The Hockey World Cup, Khawaja Junaid

Chairman National Hockey Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Jr. and Head Coach Khawaja Junaid while addressing a press conference in Lahore said that our goal is to qualify the national team for the World Cup.

During a press conference, he said that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided to give central contracts to 20 national players. Those who pass the physical fitness test in the last week of every month will get central contracts.

Six players will be included in A, six players in B, and eight players in the C category.

He further said that out of the 30 players initially invited to the training camp, twenty players will be given central contracts, while the players who get central contracts will be bound to give priority to national duties.

Khawaja said that the players who play in the league and do not become part of the contract will also be eligible for the selection, the players will have to show their availability for the training camp.

It should be noted that the A category player will get Rs 50,000, B will get Rs 40,000 and C will get Rs 30,000 monthly.