Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 08:45 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19, stated a health official, as the country furnaces ahead to meet a goal of vaccinating 40% of its 1.4 billion population by the end of June.

845 million doses have been managed, covering 622 million people, stated Cui Gang, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC).

Cui didn’t specify how many people were fully inoculated.

In China’s COVID-19 vaccination, out of seven shots, five require two doses, one requires a single dose, and one needs three inoculations.

A COVID-19 vaccine invented by China Sinopharm, Beijing Institute of Biological Products, has gained endorsement to be used on people aged between three and 17 in China, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the briefing.

By the end of 2021, China is probable to inoculate at least 70% of “target groups”, Zeng Yixin, deputy director at NHC, told the official Xinhua news agency.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns
3 hours ago
Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus...
Hajj 2021
6 hours ago
Hajj 2021: Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in Kingdom, says Saudi Arabia

Hajj, 2021: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj pilgrimage...
21 hours ago
UAE elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23 

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent...
astrazeneca
22 hours ago
EU adds a rare blood condition as a side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety group said that capillary leak syndrome...
Teenager stabbed
22 hours ago
Teenager stabbed multiple times, dies at the scene

West London: Teenager stabbed to death, the 15-year-old boy’s death comes after...
palestine homes
24 hours ago
Demolishing Palestinian homes for an Israeli religious theme park

Almost 120 Palestinian homes have been demolished, dozens of families face the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dubai's 'Love Lake'
10 mins ago
Away from the city’s hubbub, Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is a romantic spot for relaxation

Dubai: United Arab Emirates' (UAE) 'Love Lake' has become a popular tourist...
shah mehmood with saudi
30 mins ago
Finance Minister Qureshi and Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephonic call from His...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta...
VelociCoaster
1 hour ago
World’s fastest roller coaster added to Jurassic World

VelociCoaster will open this week, this latest entry to the theme park,...