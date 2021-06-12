Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19, stated a health official, as the country furnaces ahead to meet a goal of vaccinating 40% of its 1.4 billion population by the end of June.

845 million doses have been managed, covering 622 million people, stated Cui Gang, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC).

Cui didn’t specify how many people were fully inoculated.

In China’s COVID-19 vaccination, out of seven shots, five require two doses, one requires a single dose, and one needs three inoculations.

A COVID-19 vaccine invented by China Sinopharm, Beijing Institute of Biological Products, has gained endorsement to be used on people aged between three and 17 in China, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the briefing.

By the end of 2021, China is probable to inoculate at least 70% of “target groups”, Zeng Yixin, deputy director at NHC, told the official Xinhua news agency.