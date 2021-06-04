Double Click 728 x 90
Pak-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise “Sky Guards-1” Closing Ceremony Held In Cairo

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 09:24 am
Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General
Hamood Uz Zaman Khan witnessed the final phase of the live firing exercise and closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise “Sky Guards-1” held today in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the military media wing, troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces participated in the first-ever exercise of this kind.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the Air Defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat.

Chief Guest also witnessed live-fire of different weapons including the fire of Igla missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and Crotale missile by Pakistan Airforce Air Defence.
Commander Army Air Defence Command lauded the professionalism of participating troops and emphasized the need to be abreast with emerging trends and techniques.

Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Director General Air Operations PAF, Observer Brig-Gen Emad Hagi from Bahrain and many military officials from both countries attended the ceremony.

