Pakistan Announces Squads For England, West Indies Tour

The selection committee of the national cricket team has announced the squads for the 3 ODIs, 2 Tests and 8 T20 International matches for England and West Indies tour.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ODI and T20 International squads announced for the tour consist of 18 and 19 players.

Middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been named in the T20 squad for the first time and Salman Ali Agha in the ODI squad.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah has yet to recover from a knee injury, so his inclusion in the national Test squad is conditional on fitness, while Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood have also been retained in the national Test squad against the West Indies.

Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman has also been retained in the T20 squad.

ODI squad

In the ODI squad, captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhr Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir.

T20 squad

In the T20 squad, captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhr Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Emad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Junior, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

Test squad

Test squad includes captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan. , Sarfraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood.

Babar Azam Tops In New ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam maintains the top spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)’s new One-Day International (ODI) player ranking.

n the batting category, Babar Azam still on top with 865 rating points while New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in bowling.

There is no change in the top ten players in the batting and all-rounders list in the new ICC Player rankings that are released weekly.

Pakistani ace batsman, Babar is still at number one with 865 rating points, followed by India’s Virat Kohli at number two and Rohit Sharma at number three.

Sri Lankan cricket team captain Koshal Perera has moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the 3rd One Day International against Bangladesh.

In the bowling category, New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Mustafiz-ur-Rehman of Bangladesh is ranked ninth and Pat Cummins of Australia moved up from tenth to ninth.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh still tops the list of all-rounders.