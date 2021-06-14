Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan bans travellers from 26 countries

Web Desk

14th Jun, 2021. 04:30 pm
KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed strict restrictions on travelers from 26 different countries, as efforts continue to fight Covid-19 in the country.

The 26 countries placed in the “C category” will face an immediate air and land travel ban, as per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

India, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and various South American countries have been placed in the C category list.

Travelers from the countries that are included in the ‘Category B’ will have to present a mandatory negative PCR test, whereas the countries in ‘Category A’ shall be exempted from any kind of precautions.
The following decision came after NCOC reported 1,194 new cases and 57 deaths on Saturday.

