Pakistan gears up to showcase its ‘Hidden Treasure’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 02:39 pm
dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan has unveiled its logo for Expo 2020 Dubai and the theme at a grand media unveiling event in Dubai in the presence of ministers and top government officials.

Under its theme “The Hidden Treasure”, with an inviting façade and an immersive walkthrough experience inside, it aims to showcase Pakistan’s vast opportunities in tourism, commerce, and investment to the expected 25 million global audiences, WAM reported.

The curtain raiser event for Pakistan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai was attended by Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting; Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce & Investment; Arif Ahmed Khan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan CEO; Trustees from Patrons of Expo 2020, and the Advisory Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Hussain said: “This is a great opportunity for Pakistan to show its immense potential to the world.”

The pavilion will be divided into eight key spaces where visitors will experience Pakistan’s best-kept hidden treasures. Visitors will be taken on a voyage through time, from the world’s first recorded civilizations to the fast-paced millennium of today which include virtual experiences of landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, rich artisan traditions, and strong economic potentials presented in the world of today.

Pakistan will present itself as a “land of opportunities” for commerce and investment.

Also inside is a Pakistani cuisine restaurant by the name of “The Dhabba” and a souvenir shop. Depicting the impeccable crafts and providing a taste of the sumptuous cuisine from all parts of Pakistan.

Through the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, there will be many cultural events and business seminars held in multi-purpose halls of the pavilion.

 

