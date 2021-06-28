Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 10:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban it has imposed till July 21, due to the pandemic.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, speaking to the Private News channel, said Pakistani officials were in talks with their UAE equivalents, as he hoped the country would rescind its travel advisory.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi recently discussed the issue with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed,” the spokesperson said.

CAA Spokesperson Saad Ayub said according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority’s announcement, flights from Pakistan, India, South Africa, Nigeria, and several other countries were debarred till July 21 and after that, a conclusion will be made on lifting or maintaining the ban.

“Flights from Pakistan were banned by the UAE from May 12,” the spokesperson said.

Whereas, UAE on June 26 protracted the ban on flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries till July 21, quoting a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) delivered in this regard.

The countries included in the ban are India, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka.

In the notification, the federal aviation authority said that exclusions would be approved for cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
9 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
42 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
42 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months
1 hour ago
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign companies have repatriated profits and dividends worth $1.5 billion...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
9 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
42 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
42 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...