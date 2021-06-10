Pakistan launches Rs 70 coin to celebrate friendship with China

Pakistan to launch Rs 70 coin to celebrate the 70th anniversary with China.

Pakistan and China will celebrate 70 years of what has been a model mutual relationship. The Pakistan-China relationship has been re-enforced by a reliable policy of Pakistan towards China, regardless of who is in power, supporting China on its key international issues and essential interests such as Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

To honor the 70 years of friendship between both the Nuclear Powers, the Pakistan Government to launch Rs. 70 Coin on the 70th Anniversary to commemorate the everlasting friendship between the two Asian countries.

Pakistan and China have been enjoying a fruitful partnership since 1951 and have been sharing technical and financial resources with each other for 70 years now.

Similarly, China has been Pakistan’s voice in the Security Council, supporting Pakistan’s position on Indian Occupied Kashmir, as well as on Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, core interests in Afghanistan, and more recently in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Have a look at the photos of the newly launched Rs 70 coin: