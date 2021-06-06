Pakistan Medical Commission Subsidizes MDCAT fee for students

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) said that the fees of MDCAT examinations has been subsidised, especially for Pakistani students.

According to an official of the PMC, fee charges are much lower than what other fully-enabled and automated computer-based tests cost in other parts of the world.

He said that the fess is also inclusive of tutorials, a practice or mock examination with an option to take automated electronic dispatch of candidate results to medical colleges for admission applications and an automated scheduling service, allowing applicants the option to schedule or reschedule the time slot for their examination according to what best suits them.

The official also said that the MDCAT examination will be computer-based using highest international standards of testing and integrity by utilising an Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) solution for paper setting and analytics.

He said the security systems for the exam systems and question bank will be complemented with ID verification systems and face recognition at the centres.

The official added that there will be a 3.5 hour computerized examination with 210 questions and the results of which will be available to the candidate within 30 minutes after the completion of the examination.

The computerised examination centres will be in Karachi, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad,Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, DI Khan, Quetta, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, with international centres in the USA, UK, Europe, Gulf, Africa, and Australia, dependent on the geographic concentration of registrations once they are completed, he added.