PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 09:46 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the United States (US).

In an interview with the Private Newspaper, he said “Pakistan has always had a closer relationship with the US than India. Pakistan opted to join the US war on terror after 9/11”.

“Now, after the US leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would want a civilized relationship, which you have between nations, and we would like to improve our trading relationship with the US,” stated Prime Minister Khan.

When PM was asked to intricate, he said the ties should be like between the US and Britain or between the US and India right now.

“So a relationship which is evenhanded. Unfortunately, the relationship was a bit lopsided during this war on terror,” he further added.

“It was a lopsided relationship because [the] U.S. felt that they were giving aid to Pakistan, they felt that Pakistan then had to do U.S.’s bidding,” Prime Minister Khan said.

“What Pakistan did in terms of trying to do the US bidding actually cost Pakistan a lot in human lives. Seventy thousand Pakistanis died, and over $150 billion were lost to the economy because there were suicide bombings and bombs going on all over the country. That’s where the problem began.”

“The US kept expecting more from Pakistan. And unfortunately, Pakistani governments tried to deliver what they were not capable of. So there was this mistrust between the two countries.”

About India, the prime minister said if Islamabad and New Delhi had a normal, cultured interchange relationship, it would profit both the countries.

 

