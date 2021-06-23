Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan Railways decides to hire expert in Ghotki train accident case

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 12:14 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Ghotki Crash

Pakistan Railways has finally decided on a detailed  investigation on the Ghotki train accident case.

A high-level meeting on the Ghotki train accident was held at the Pakistan Railways office in Sukkur where it was decided to hire services of an expert from a private company into the probe of Ghotki rail accident that occurred on June 7. Stated Sources.

It is relevant to mention here that at least 66 people were killed and more than 100 injured in an accident between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express near Rohri station.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express bumped with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies disrupted.

On the contrary, Railways minister Azam Swati stated in a statement that there was a clipping issue in the bogies of Millat Express when the train departed from Karachi.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
14 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
23 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
51 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
60 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
14 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
23 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
51 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
60 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...