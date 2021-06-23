Pakistan Railways decides to hire expert in Ghotki train accident case

Pakistan Railways has finally decided on a detailed investigation on the Ghotki train accident case.

A high-level meeting on the Ghotki train accident was held at the Pakistan Railways office in Sukkur where it was decided to hire services of an expert from a private company into the probe of Ghotki rail accident that occurred on June 7. Stated Sources.

It is relevant to mention here that at least 66 people were killed and more than 100 injured in an accident between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express near Rohri station.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express bumped with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies disrupted.

On the contrary, Railways minister Azam Swati stated in a statement that there was a clipping issue in the bogies of Millat Express when the train departed from Karachi.