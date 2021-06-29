Pakistan Rangers Organized A Football Tournament

A football tournament has been organized, by Rangers in the Punjab Colony area of ​​Karachi.

According to a Rangers spokesman, 32 teams from across the city took part in the tournament.

According to the spokesman, the Muhammadan football ground was restored in February and handed over to the sports community.

In this regard, DG Rangers Sindh said that it is our responsibility to play a role in the betterment of the city.

The special guests of the tournament were Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan, and Javed Sheikh.

Secretary Sports Sindh also attended the football tournament while DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan was the special guest.