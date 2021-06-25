Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan rejects IMF demand of Rs700 billion budgetary measures: Tarin

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 03:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan rejects IMF demand of Rs700 billion budgetary measures: Tarin

KARACHI: Pakistan has rejected the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand of taking budgetary measures worth Rs700 billion, to avoid putting additional burden on the existing taxpayers, a government official said on Friday.

In his speech at the Senate about the Federal Budget 2021/22, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the Pakistan authorities had informed the IMF that the required revenue would be generated through broadening the tax base.

The IMF had proposed to levy an additional Rs150 billion in direct taxes, which was not accepted, he added.

Highlighting other relief and revenue measures introduced through the Finance Bill, 2021, the finance minister said the government had withdrawn 10 per cent tax on employees and salaried persons’ medical disbursement.
He said there was no tax on flour and value-added products of wheat. Further, no new tax was imposed on the internet services.

“Mobile calls will be taxed at 75 paisas if it lasts above 5 minutes,” he added.

The finance minister also explained during the Senate briefing that the government has expanded the incentives provided to the motor vehicles to 1000cc instead of the proposed 850cc variant.

The government has also provided relief to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by reducing the tax rate to 15 per cent from the existing 25 per cent. Likewise, the tax on poultry products has also been reduced to 10 per cent from the existing 17 per cent, he said, adding that the property tax has been reduced to 20 per cent from 35 per cent.
Tarin said the warehouses for agricultural products would be constructed to minimise the intervention of middle men, while the sector would get an additional amount of Rs25 billion in FY22.

Continuing his arguments, he said, the government has also lowered the tax rate on textile products from the existing 12 per cent to 10 per cent, while the tax rate on value addition of gold remains at 17 per cent. The tax rate on the purchase of gold and silver would be 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, he said, adding that there would be zero per cent tax on all information technology firms.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
5 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
14 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
23 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
51 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
60 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...