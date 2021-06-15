Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan, Russia join hands to boost trade and regional cooperation

Web Desk

15th Jun, 2021. 04:09 pm
trade and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in which both sides agreed to boost bilateral trade and cooperation on regional security.

Russia’s recent decision to lift the ban on the import of Pakistani rice was lauded by the Pakistani Foreign Minister, as he welcomed the strengthening of bilateral trade between the two countries.
Qureshi emphasized that the agreement of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project that was signed earlier in May is a highly positive development in the energy sector of the country.

He also thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for helping Pakistan fight Covid-19, with the early provision of 5 million doses of the Russian made Sputnik vaccine.

