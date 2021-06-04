Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated “deep concern” over the reports in Indian media regarding the attempted prohibited Uranium sales in India.

The foreign ministry had seen reports of “another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India”, stated FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

“Similar incident involving 7 kg of Uranium in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month and other such reports in the past are a matter of deep concern as they point to lax controls, poor regulatory, and enforcement mechanisms, as well as the possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India,” said Chaudhri.

Under the UN Security Council Resolution 1540 and IAEA Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) it is obligatory on “states to ensure stringent measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into wrong hands”, the foreign ministry recapped New Dehli.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation of such incidents and measures for strengthening the security of nuclear materials to prevent their diversion,” said the FO spokesperson.

Pakistan also highlighted that it is “equally important” to determine the “intent and ultimate user of the attempted Uranium sale” as it is equally important for “international peace and security as well as the sanctity of global non-proliferation regime”.

Indian police arrest seven suspects for an attempt to sell uranium in Jharkhand

Whereas earlier today it was reported that the Indian police in the state of Jharkhand arrested seven people for having “mineral uranium” in their custody and for their plans to sell it in the black market.

The law enforcement authorities of the Indian state seized 6.4kg of uranium from two suspects and are on the search for the suspect from whom they had obtained the material.

“All the accused were arrested from the Bokaro district of Jharkhand and were booked under IPC Sections 414 (Whoever voluntarily assists in concealing or disposing of or making away with property which he knows or has reason to believe to be stolen property), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) and under various sections of Atomic Energy Act,” reported the publication.

“Seven people were arrested for possessing and planning to sell a mineral, which is suspected to be uranium after we received a tip. We are further investigating the case and the mineral is sent to the lab to check its veracity,” Superintendent of Police Chandan Jha was quoted by the Private Newspaper as saying.

The press release issued by the arresting police force mentioned that the mineral that was detained was uranium.