Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan stocks plunge over 600 points on selling pressure

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 08:01 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

KARACHI: Massive selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday where the market remained in the red zone throughout the day.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the bloodbath was seen due to the likely mutual funds redemption, amid year-end phenomenon. “Furthermore, a mix of negative flows also dominates the market sentiments, as Pakistan remains in [the] FATF’s grey list and geo-political uncertainty keeps evolving.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index shed 1.26 per cent, or 601.01 points, to close at 47,002.35 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 1.26 per cent, or 240.64 points, to close at 18,873.04 points.

As many as 416 scrips were active, of which 78 advanced, 315 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 655.12 million shares, compared with the turnover of 761.42 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the market dipped 701 points during the session and closed the session down 612 points.

“Financial year-end closing for the institutional investors (banks and mutual funds) prompted profit-booking, especially in the aftermath of [the] MSCI downgrade from [the] Emerging Markets to [the] Frontier Markets, which can possibly result in selling from foreign corporates.”

Selling pressure was witnessed across-the-board with emphasis on cement, banks and E&P sectors.
Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said that the stocks fell across-the-board on institutional selling, amid likely MSCI downgrade to the Frontier Markets by September 7 this year and the FATF decision of keeping Pakistan on the grey list.

“[The] support remained on [the] higher global crude oil prices, government’s decision to reduce taxes in the auto sector and the rupee stability. However, foreign selling, reports of $632 million current account deficit in May 2021, and [the] concerns over [the] IMF condition for raising power tariff and taxes played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

Going forward, analysts recommend investors to adopt ‘sell on strength’, as the market could continue its downward momentum by the end of this fiscal year.

The companies, which reflected the highest gains included Hinopak Motor, up Rs42.95 to close at Rs615.62/share; and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs24.4 to close at Rs1,401/share.

The companies that reflected the most losses included Bata Pakistan, down Rs70.60 to close at Rs1,660.43/share; and Sanofi Aventis, down Rs46.94 to end at Rs92306/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 98.86 million shares. The scrip shed 14 paisas to close at Rs3.81/share; followed by Byco Petroleum with a turnover of 52.86 million shares.

It shed 75 paisas to close at Rs11.4/share. Jahangir Siddiqui (rights) was the third with a turnover of 50.35 million shares. It shed 82 paisas to finish at Rs2.19.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months
1 hour ago
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign companies have repatriated profits and dividends worth $1.5 billion...
LNG
3 hours ago
FPCCI demands withdrawal of taxes, duty on LNG sector

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
Prime Minister Imran Shares Happiness Over New Records Set By RDA
3 hours ago
PM urged to take notice of zero gas pressure to Karachi industries

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and its affiliated...
State Bank of Pakistan
4 hours ago
Banks and tax offices to observe extended working hours on June 30

KARACHI: .The central bank said to facilitate the collection of government receipts/duties/taxes,...
Zong leads telecom survey for quality service
4 hours ago
Zong leads telecom survey for quality service

KARACHI: Zong secured the top position in a survey for quality of...
SBP JazzCash
4 hours ago
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
9 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
42 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...