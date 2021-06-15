Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Web Desk

15th Jun, 2021. 06:11 pm
saudi school

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militia’s drone attacks that struck and damaged a school in the Asir Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on June 11 and 13.

“These at¬tacks not only violate the ter¬ritorial integrity of the King¬dom but also threaten the lives of innocent people. We call for an immediate cessation of such attacks,” said the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

He also stated that Pakistan assures its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom in facing any threats to its security and integrity.

 

saudi school 2

