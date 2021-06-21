Pakistan Strongly Condemns Houthi Militia’s Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militia’s attacks that include launching a number of bomb-laden UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) towards the Southern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that these attacks threaten the lives of innocent people and violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We call for immediate cessation of such attacks”, the statement added.

It also commended the coalition forces’ success in intercepting and destroying bomb-laden UAVs, launched by the Houthi militias.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity”, the statement concluded.