Pakistan to issue coronavirus vaccination certificates

Inhabitants who have received the first dosage of the coronavirus vaccine and are seeking to travel abroad can now get the coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday approved distributing certificates for partial jab and now the people seeking to travel out of the country can acquire them.

The certificate will be delivered through National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) online system, while the national health ministry is authorized to make variations to the certificate as it may seem fit, the NCOC said.

The forum reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country in a meeting of the NCOC, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair,

“The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign,” a statement said.

The NCOC, in this regard, has directed all merging units to keep a check on the growing trend of not following the SOPs to alleviate the possible spread of the disease in the country.

It is relevant to mention here that the government has speed up the vaccination drive, but till June 2, 7.9 million people had received the jab — in a total population of 207.68 million.