Pakistan to receive Moderna Covid-19 vaccine through Covax: Health Ministry

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 12:19 am
Pakistan will be receiving Moderna’s mRNA-1273 Covid-19 vaccine dosages in the coming months through COVAX, the World Health Organization’s global shared vaccine Programme.

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination official said that talks were ongoing with COVAX to obtain the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The official told that there has so far been no ratification on when and how many doses of the double-dose vaccine would be delivered to Pakistan.

Whereas Pakistan recently received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility and also made an arrangement to acquire 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Pakistan has started a mass inoculation movement late last month that is now open to all adults.

Nearly 13 million doses of COVID-19 inoculations have been directed in the country of 220 million people.

3.5 million People are fully vaccinated, according to the National Command Operation Center, which is supervising the pandemic.

On the contrary, Pakistan has mainly used Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac- in its vaccination drive

Earlier this month began allowing those under 40 to receive

Whereas AstraZeneca is allowed for those under 40, which is meant for people traveling to countries that restrict it.

Pakistan has arranged emergency use approval to six different vaccines, including China’s Cansino, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Russian Sputnik V, European AstraZeneca, and US Pfizer.

 

