Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

Shariq Tahir

11th Jun, 2021. 04:43 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks offers for the hosting rights of men’s events from 2024 to 2031. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will submit bids for at least five major international tournaments this month.

During this time frame, four T20 World Cups, two ODI World Cups, and two Champions Trophy events will be held. T20 World Cups will be place in the years 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. The ODI World Cups will be held in 2026 and 2030, respectively.

The Champions Trophy will be held in 2024 and then again in 2028. The World Test Championship finals are also scheduled to take place every two years, in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

According to the source, “We have planned to submit a strong bid for major international events to be held during this period.”

Pakistan is expected to submit bids to host both the T20 World Cup (co-host) and the Champions Trophy (single host) in 2024.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amna ilyas Covid-19 vaccine
3 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo...
Gwadar Gymkhana
25 mins ago
Gwadar Gymkhana signs MoU with City University Club

Karachi: Gwadar Gymkhana has announced its affiliation with City University Club, United...
Rupee against Dollar
48 mins ago
Rupee strengthens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 18 paisas against the US dollar on Friday,...
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season, a setback for Islamabad United

Faheem Ashraf, allrounder for Islamabad United, has a hand injury and is...
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
2 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Budget 2021-22 Reduced tax on cars
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax To Be Reduced On vehicles smaller than 850 cc

In the federal budget 2021-22, being presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings6366+0.463
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099