Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks offers for the hosting rights of men’s events from 2024 to 2031. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will submit bids for at least five major international tournaments this month.

During this time frame, four T20 World Cups, two ODI World Cups, and two Champions Trophy events will be held. T20 World Cups will be place in the years 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. The ODI World Cups will be held in 2026 and 2030, respectively.

The Champions Trophy will be held in 2024 and then again in 2028. The World Test Championship finals are also scheduled to take place every two years, in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

According to the source, “We have planned to submit a strong bid for major international events to be held during this period.”

Pakistan is expected to submit bids to host both the T20 World Cup (co-host) and the Champions Trophy (single host) in 2024.