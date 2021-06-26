Pakistani mission lauds Austria’s efforts against Covid-19

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Austria Aftab Ahmad Khokher appreciated the host country’s efforts against Covid-19 and hoped that life would soon return to normalcy.

In a meeting with Vienna’s Mayor Dr Michael Ludwig, Khokher stated that the two countries enjoyed close cooperation but there was huge potential to further strengthen trade and economic ties, especially in the field of Information Technology.

The duo also exchanged views on collaboration for addressing the challenge of climate change.

Dr Ludwig apprised the ambassador about his government’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and stated that 50 per cent area of Vienna was green with a number of gardens and parks.

Meanwhile, ambassador Khokher also highlighted Islamabad’s efforts in this regard.

The mayor further stated that there were huge opportunities for education in Vienna with many public and private universities providing high quality education. Ambassador Khokher said that the embassy was organising many webinars to attract more Pakistani students in Austria.

He further said that educational linkages between the two countries were further strengthened by inauguration of the Pakistan Austria Fachhochschule- Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in September 2020 in Haripur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Ambassador Khokher also informed that the embassy was planning to bring Pakistani artists for their performance in Vienna and had also planned to organise a Pakistani food festival in Vienna to promote Pakistani food.

He invited the mayor to visit Islamabad at his convenience and explore the opportunities for cooperation between Vienna and Islamabad.