Pakistan’s coronavirus death crosses 21,000 mark

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 01:15 am
Pakistan’s coronavirus death count has exceeded the 21,000 mark after 92 fatalities were reported on Thursday, pushing the total death tally to 21,022, according to the official data provided by the National and Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 51,523 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,028 came as positive, taking the total caseload to 926,695 on Thursday.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% making it the 10th consecutive day while the country mentioned much less than a 5% positivity rate.

Out of the total showed cases, Sindh has mentioned 320,488, Punjab 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.

The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the lethal third wave that has wreaked havoc. Pakistan has begun coronavirus vaccination for people who are over 18 years old from today. A virtual portal has been released by the federal authorities for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then visit a designated vaccination center and get a jab.

 

