Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Pakistan Army, and others involved in reducing the spread of the corona virus.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan’s coronavirus situation was better as compared to countries in the region and it was “due to Allah’s blessings and the poor people’s prayers”.

The premier said inflation and unemployment spiked in countries where lockdowns were imposed, however, “we did not shut down everything and thus saved the people from such ordeals”.

NCOC has claimed that the positive ratio of Corona virus cases had dramatically decreased.