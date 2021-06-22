Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.69%, the lowest in eight months

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 1.69% today. This is the country’s lowest positivity rate in eight months.

On October 18, the country achieved its lowest positivity rate of 1.64%.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases detected in Pakistan has also significantly decreased.

According to the NCOC, 663 new infections have been detected in the last 24 hours, and 27 individuals have died as a result of the virus.

According to the NCOC, 39,017 COVID-19 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours.

So far, the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has reached 22,034, and the total number of cases has reached 949,838, with 894,352 persons recovering from the virus. The number of active cases is currently 33,452.

Most deaths occurred in Punjab in the recent 24 hours, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 17 of the 27 patients who died were on ventilators.

On the other hand, the delta variant, which is more contagious and potentially harmful than other strains, adds to the worries.

Coronavirus isn’t circulating as much as it was early in the outbreak, because more individuals are getting vaccinated.

Parts of the world are on edge as a result of the coronavirus, while others are on the point of declaring victory against COVID-19 and reopening businesses.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated this week that the most populous state in the United States is now open for business, lifting most physical barriers and mask regulations.

“California is open again,” Newsom stated.