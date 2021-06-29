Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 12:24 am
World must counter Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens, no matter what pressure is exerted on Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same.

PM stated that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers to ask countries to take sides, as all states should be able to enjoy positive relations with one another.

The premier, in an exclusive interview with LIU Xin of CGTN, said Pakistan and China enjoy a “very special relationship” straddling over 70 years and nothing could change these tested ties.

The premier spoke about the special ties between the two countries.

 

He said a “strange and great power rivalry” was ongoing in the region.

“US is being wary of China […] I don’t need to say this as it is public knowledge — the way China and US are looking at each other […] so it creates problems.”

PM stated that the US has designed a regional association called “Quad” including India and a couple of other countries, he noted.

“So, from that point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers [to make] countries like Pakistan take sides. Why should we take sides? We should have good relations with everyone,” he maintained.

“The relationship between Pakistan and China is very deep. It’s not just the governments, but it’s a people-to-people relationship,” the premier said.

The people of Pakistan have a special place for China, he said, adding: “You remember friends who stand with you at all times. In good times, everyone stands with you, but in difficult, tough, and bad times, you remember those people who stood by you.”

Speaking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added that “the biggest thing happening in Pakistan”, and the direction of Pakistan’s economic future depends on it.

 

