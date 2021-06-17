Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s vaccine supply to recover after June 20 when more doses arrive: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 08:54 pm
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government is making genuine efforts to guarantee the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers and more doses are probable to arrive soon.

So far, 20 million citizens have been inoculated as the government provided adequate doses in the month of June to upgrade the vaccination drive in the country, stated Dr. Sultan.

He stated that the vaccine shortfall is a “global phenomenon”. He said that the inoculation state in the nation would recover after June 20 when more vaccines would reach Pakistan.

Whereas, it is not cleared which vaccines will be arriving at that time.

“We are carrying out load balancing and redistribution locally to manage the situation across the country.” Stated Dr. Faisal Sultan.

Dr. Faisal said: “We have two million doses available and vaccinations will continue to protect our citizens from carrying the coronavirus.”

The PM’s assistant on health said that there was no damage if the second dose of the shot was overdue by six to eight weeks instead of a monotonous three to four-week duration in between jabs.

He further directed citizens to firmly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in offices and markets to prevent contagious disease.

“COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first and second waves.”

He said that the government was pursuing full cooperation in following the SoPs. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands with soap frequently, and avoid crowded places.”

 

 

