PakVac vaccine second batch handed to Federal Government

Federal Government has received the second batch of PakVac corona vaccines from the National Institute of Health (NIH), claimed sources.

The second batch of the vaccine contains 1, 91,000 doses, stated sources.

According to sources, Pakistani experts have primed the second batch of PakVac which is based on the formulation of single-dose Chinese vaccine-Cansino. “Previously, the first batch was manufactured under the supervision of the Chinese experts,” they said.

NIH sources have claimed that the batch of single-dose vaccines has been passed over to the government and will be obtainable from tomorrow.

Chinese company provided Pakistan the raw material for the vaccine production and it currently has enough substance to prepare 0.9 million doses of PakVac, sources said.

“The vaccine will be developed on large scale from the next month,” the sources said adding that the NIH would prepare 100,000 doses per day.

It is relevant to mention here that the Ministry of National Health had laid down a set of rules for the use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine PakVac to safeguard its proper storing and effectiveness.

The vaccine should be stored at a temperature vacillating from two to eight degrees Celsius. The vaccine should not be icy at any cost and be kept away from sunlight, states the guidelines.

On the contrary, the health ministry stated that the PakVac vaccine can only be given to people above 18 years of age.

Whereas People suffering from heart, mental and respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and corpulence can be administered the vaccine.