Parineeti Chopra thanks to fans for praising her work

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra thanks her fans for praising her work in her recent releases such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, and The Girl on the Train.

Parineeti also mentioned that the IMDb rating for her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shot up from 1 to 6.3 after fans got to watch it on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

She also said in an interview that she has often not been happy with her previous work.

“Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly” she told

“I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors–Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train),” she further said